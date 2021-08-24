Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells $900,090.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 480,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,074. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

