AMEPAY Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $1.02 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.88 or 1.00317907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.36 or 0.01000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.06579525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.