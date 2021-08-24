Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $91.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEE. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

AEE opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

