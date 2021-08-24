Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $91.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEE. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.
AEE opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36.
In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
