American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.