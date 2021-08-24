American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AFG opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

