American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.44 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,246 shares of company stock worth $2,301,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in American Tower by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 55.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $288.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.29. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $291.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

