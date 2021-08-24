American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $185.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

