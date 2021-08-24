American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 152.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.36. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $2,875,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.