American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.