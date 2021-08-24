Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

