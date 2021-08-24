AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of AMETEK worth $44,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

