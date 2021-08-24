AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 93,755 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NESR. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

