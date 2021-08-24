AMG National Trust Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

