AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,564 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

