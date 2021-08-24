AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $7,528,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

