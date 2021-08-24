AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 18,865 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Weyco Group worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Weyco Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyco Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

