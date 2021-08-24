AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hasbro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

