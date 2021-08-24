AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Lowered by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

