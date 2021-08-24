AmonD Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $6,539.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

