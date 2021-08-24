Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.52

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Ampol’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.
Ampol Company Profile
