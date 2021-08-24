Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.52

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Ampol’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

