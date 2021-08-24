Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.93 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.