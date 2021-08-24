Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.93 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

