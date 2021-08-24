Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $4.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $7,733,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 52,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

