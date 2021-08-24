Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $826.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

