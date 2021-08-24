Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $826.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.