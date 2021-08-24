Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Jumia Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,306. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,354 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

