Analysts Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Livent reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 2,121,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

