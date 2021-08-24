Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Billion

Brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post $16.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.87 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 451,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56. MetLife has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.