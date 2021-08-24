Analysts Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NMG opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $225.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

