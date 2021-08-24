Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.82. Omega Healthcare Investors also posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $133,647,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 1,583,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,318. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

