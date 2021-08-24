Analysts Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.