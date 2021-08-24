Analysts Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

