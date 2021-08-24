Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $25.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

