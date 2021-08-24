Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $4.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.50 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

