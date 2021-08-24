Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $699.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $704.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.90 million. Lazard reported sales of $569.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

