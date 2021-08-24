Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $23.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.32 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

