Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $621,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 148,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

