Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mercury’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Pandemic-related modernization delays, changes in administration and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company’s organic revenue growth in the near-term. Moreover, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability. Increased investments to expand business might weigh on bottom-line results. However, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors.”

8/4/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

8/4/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

8/4/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

7/7/2021 – Mercury Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mercury Systems by 81,376.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

