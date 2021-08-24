Analyzing PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -82.87% -105.54% -18.27% Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.76% -44.90%

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $380.77 million 7.42 -$438.16 million ($6.50) -6.16 Eton Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 3,025.80 -$27.97 million ($1.33) -3.70

Eton Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eton Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $62.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.51%. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.07%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats PTC Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.

