Anaplan (PLAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLAN opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,080 shares of company stock worth $9,023,864 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

