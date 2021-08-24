Anchor Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $12,854.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.