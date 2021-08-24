Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.26. 267,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,762. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $412.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

