Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 33,837 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.80. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.