Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

