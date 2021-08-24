AnRKey X Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $898,606.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $12.69 million and $898,606.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00125551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,225.24 or 1.00055898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.48 or 0.01003105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.49 or 0.06681744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,719,404 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.