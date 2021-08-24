Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Holdings Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Antero Resources stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

