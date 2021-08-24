Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

LON:ANTO traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,478.50 ($19.32). The stock had a trading volume of 512,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,455.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

