Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).
Shares of ANTO traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,478.50 ($19.32). The stock had a trading volume of 512,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,455.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
