Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

Shares of ANTO traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,478.50 ($19.32). The stock had a trading volume of 512,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,455.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

