Antony C. Mattessich Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 2,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,818. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $785.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.