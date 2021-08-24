Anyswap Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $56.05 million and $4.67 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00006247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.52 or 1.00292637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.09 or 0.01003542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.45 or 0.06654627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.