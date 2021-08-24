Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Up 0.1%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

