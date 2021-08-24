APENFT (NFT) Price Down 7.3% This Week

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $175.73 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00783435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00096561 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

